Britain approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine for use
>> Reuters
Published: 28 May 2021 05:59 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2021 05:59 PM BdST
Britain's medicine regulator has approved Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for use, the health ministry said in a statement on Friday, making it the fourth COVID-19 shot available for use in the country.
The health ministry said that the government had decided to order 20 million doses of the single-shot vaccine, also known as Janssen, amending an original order for 30 million doses.
More stories
- DGDA approves Pfizer vaccine
- What we know about the Indian virus variant
- Sanofi, GSK launch Phase III trial for their COVID-19 shot
- Is BMI a scam?
- COVID patient dies with black fungus symptoms
- Moderna says its vaccine found safe in teens
- Pressure to accept China vaccines intensifies
- The latest coronavirus comes from dogs
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh drug regulator authorises Pfizer vaccine for emergency use
- What we know about the Indian variant as coronavirus sweeps South Asia
- Sanofi, GSK launch Phase III trial for their COVID-19 shot
- Is BMI a scam?
- COVID patient dies with black fungus symptoms in Dhaka
- Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine found safe, effective in teens
Opinion
Most Read
- Online sexual assault video: Police trying to get Bangladeshi victim home
- India arrests 6 suspects over sexual assaults on ‘Bangladeshi’ woman, viral video
- LSD use led to Dhaka University student’s death, say police
- How much is Bangladesh prepared to store and distribute the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine?
- Two Bengaluru rape suspects shot in escape bid: police
- Bangladesh drug regulator authorises Pfizer vaccine for emergency use
- Bangladesh to buy China vaccine at $10 a dose
- Bangladesh’s COVID deaths top 12,500
- US opens criminal probe into alleged lapses at Eli Lilly plant
- Bangladesh agrees $200 million currency swap deal to help Sri Lanka