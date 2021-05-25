WHO sets new targets for vaccinating world's poorest to end 'scandalous inequity'
>> Reuters
Published: 25 May 2021 10:19 AM BdST Updated: 25 May 2021 10:19 AM BdST
The COVID-19 pandemic is being perpetuated by a "scandalous inequity" in vaccine distribution, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday as he set new targets for protecting people in the poorest countries.
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that no country should assume that it's "out of the woods", no matter its vaccination rate, as long as the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants spread elsewhere.
"The world remains in a very dangerous situation," Tedros told the opening of the annual assembly of health ministers from its 194 member states.
"As of today, more cases have been reported so far this year than in the whole of 2020. On current trends, the number of deaths will overtake last year's total within the next three weeks. This is very tragic," he said.
He said more than 75% of all vaccines had been administered in just 10 countries.
"There is no diplomatic way to say it: a small group of countries that make and buy the majority of the world’s vaccines control the fate of the rest of the world."
The COVAX facility, run by WHO and the GAVI vaccine alliance, has delivered 72 million vaccine doses to 125 countries and economies since February - barely sufficient for 1% of their populations, Tedros said.
He urged countries to donate vaccine doses to COVAX to enable 10% of the populations of all countries to be inoculated by September and 30% by year-end. This meant vaccinating 250 million more people in just four months, he said.
"This is crucial to stop disease and death, keep our healthcare workers safe, reopen our societies and economies," Tedros said.
Tedros also called on vaccine manufacturers to give COVAX the first right of refusal on new volumes of vaccines, or to commit 50% of their volumes to COVAX this year.
French President Emmanuel Macron called for the WHO to be empowered to visit countries rapidly in case of outbreaks with potential to spark a pandemic, and to access data.
Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in separate pre-recorded remarks to the assembly, called for the UN agency's funding to be improved and backed the idea of a new international treaty to prevent pandemics.
- Pressure to accept China vaccines intensifies
- The latest coronavirus comes from dogs
- Malaysia boosts healthcare funding to battle COVID-19
- S Korea approves Moderna vaccine
- WB gives Bangladesh $600m in loans for two projects
- BioNTech vaccine may be effective against India variant
- Current vaccines appear protective against variants: WHO
- Families hit by COVID, and massive bills
- What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients?
- Pressure to accept China vaccines intensifies as Taiwan battles COVID surge
- The latest coronavirus comes from dogs
- Malaysia boosts healthcare funding to fight surge in COVID-19 cases
- S Korea approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
- World Bank gives Bangladesh $600m in loans for two projects
Most Read
- Bangladesh may experience slow internet speed on May 28
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown to May 30, eases curbs on long-haul buses
- Bangladesh dropping ‘except Israel’ from passports: what the government says
- Bangladesh issues warning signal 2 as Cyclone Yaas looms over Bay of Bengal
- With Cyclone Yaas 600km from Bangladesh coasts, humidity drives sizzling heat
- Bangladesh dropping Israel issue from passports ‘saddens’ Palestinian envoy
- Bangladesh adds 1,441 new virus cases, death count rises by 25 in a day
- Pressure to accept China vaccines intensifies as Taiwan battles COVID surge
- Award-winning poet and Bangla Academy Director General Habibullah Sirajee dies
- She was supposed to become prime minister but was locked out of parliament