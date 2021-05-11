Brazil health agency calls for halt to AstraZeneca vaccine for pregnant women

The Health Ministry also said it is investigating the case of a pregnant woman in Rio de Janeiro who reportedly died after receiving the AstraZeneca shot, newspaper Folha de São Paulo reported, citing a statement from the ministry late on Monday.

In the statement, Folha reported, the ministry said it is reevaluating immunisation of pregnant women with no other risk factors.

The AstraZeneca shot is produced and distributed in Brazil via partnership with public health institute Fiocruz.

AstraZeneca and Fiocruz did not immediately respond to requests for comment.