Brazil health agency calls for halt to AstraZeneca vaccine for pregnant women
>> Reuters
Published: 11 May 2021 05:21 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2021 05:21 PM BdST
Brazilian health regulator Anvisa recommended the immediate suspension of the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women, according to a statement late on Monday.
The Health Ministry also said it is investigating the case of a pregnant woman in Rio de Janeiro who reportedly died after receiving the AstraZeneca shot, newspaper Folha de São Paulo reported, citing a statement from the ministry late on Monday.
In the statement, Folha reported, the ministry said it is reevaluating immunisation of pregnant women with no other risk factors.
The AstraZeneca shot is produced and distributed in Brazil via partnership with public health institute Fiocruz.
AstraZeneca and Fiocruz did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
More stories
- Importance of getting fully vaccinated
- The psychedelic revolution is coming
- India turns to ex-army medics as COVID cases surge
- Don’t put loved ones at risk: PM
- Why some hospitals lack the oxygen
- Do I have to get the vaccine in my arm?
- Moderna lifts vaccine sales forecast to $19.2bn
- Vaccine patent waiver talks could still take months
Recent Stories
- The importance of getting fully vaccinated
- The psychedelic revolution is coming. Psychiatry may never be the same
- India turns to ex-army medics as COVID surge sparks calls for lockdown
- A potentially fatal fungal infection is appearing in India’s COVID patients
- ‘Don’t put loved ones at risk’: Hasina sounds a warning against desperate travellers
- Why some hospitals lack the oxygen to keep patients alive
Opinion
Most Read
- Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure
- China urges Bangladesh not to join US-led Quad alliance, warns of ‘substantial damage’
- Bangladesh actor faces social media abuse over religion. He resorts to poetry
- UAE adds Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka to travel curbs list
- Writer Taslima Nasrin contracts COVID-19 despite being homebound for over a year
- New breed of Bangladeshi Mujahideen: Young men abandon home to join Afghan militants
- WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern
- Sinopharm vaccine on way to Bangladesh as gift from China
- Chinese ambassador’s remarks on Quad alliance are ‘presumptuous’: Momen
- Thailand suspends visas for Bangladeshis, other nationals over new virus variant