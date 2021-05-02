Digital Healthcare launches packages for COVID home service
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2021 01:58 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2021 01:58 PM BdST
Dhaka-based Digital Healthcare Solutions has launched two care packages for COVID-19 patients so they can receive healthcare services while staying at home.
The packages will allow patients to get daily follow-ups until recovery “from the comfort of their own homes”, Digital Healthcare said in a statement.
The packages have been available since Apr 26. Details are available at the hospital’s toll-free hotline number, 08 000 111 000.
“With the sudden onslaught of the new variant of the coronavirus, numbers of people infected and dying are at an all-time high in Bangladesh,” said Andrew Smith, CCO of Digital Healthcare Solutions.
“Therefore, with limited healthcare resources, access to quality healthcare services has now become scarce. We believe through these packages of ours, the people of Bangladesh will be greatly benefitted as now they can get the required treatment, from the comfort of their homes, reducing the pressure on hospitals and doctors of the existing healthcare infrastructure.”
Digital Healthcare says its team of doctors dedicated to these packages have served on the COVID hotline since July 2020 and have already fielded 70,000 calls.
The hospital said it would also keep oxygen cylinders on standby in case patients experienced breathing difficulties.
- Can I skip my 2nd COVID shot?
- Serum plans to start vaccine production outside India
- Life after COVID: Brain fog, memory loss and paranoia
- Post-vaccine COVID-19 infections, deaths rare: UK
- AstraZeneca CEO defends COVID-19 vaccine supply
- Indonesia approves Sinopharm vaccine
- Tackling a rare disease in a global pandemic
- Vaccines cut household virus transmission by up to a half
- Does it matter if I skip my second COVID shot?
- Serum Institute plans to start vaccine production outside India
- Life after COVID: Brain fog, memory loss and paranoid delusions
- Post-vaccine COVID infections and deaths rare, UK study finds
- No regrets: AstraZeneca's Soriot defends COVID-19 vaccine supply
- Indonesia approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Most Read
- Bangladesh resumes international flights, with some curbs on travel
- Muniya’s sister alleges death threat to withdraw case against Sayem Sobhan
- India’s COVID-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength
- Suspect Bashundhara MD Sayem’s wife, children leave Bangladesh by chartered flight
- Bangladesh reports 60 new virus deaths, 1,452 cases in a day
- Indian doctor treating COVID-19 patients ‘dies by suicide due to stress’
- Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could 'evade immune response'
- Sayem Sobhan will be arrested if police find evidence against him: home minister
- Next major war will be 'very different,' US defence secretary says
- April is the cruellest month for Bangladesh. 2,404 COVID-19 deaths, highest in a month