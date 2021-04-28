English data shows vaccines cut household COVID-19 transmission by up to a half
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Apr 2021 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2021 01:06 PM BdST
COVID-19 vaccines deployed in England can cut transmission of the coronavirus by up to a half, data from Public Health England showed on Wednesday, in addition to the protection the shots offer against symptomatic infection.
News research showed that people who became infected with the coronavirus three weeks after receiving one dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine were between 38% to 49% less likely to pass it on to household contacts compared to those who were unvaccinated.
The shots also stop a vaccinated person developing infection to start with, reducing the risk by around 60% to 65% from four weeks after one dose of either vaccine.
"This study is the most comprehensive real-world data showing they also cut transmission of this deadly virus," health minister Matt Hancock said.
"It further reinforces that vaccines are the best way out of this pandemic as they protect you and they may prevent you from unknowingly infecting someone in your household."
The study included over 57,000 contacts from 24,000 households in which there was a lab-confirmed case that had received a vaccination, Public Health England (PHE) said, compared with nearly 1 million contacts of unvaccinated cases.
- No oxygen crisis now: minister
- Some Russians get extra COVID-19 shots
- Gilead to ship 450,000 remdesivir vials to India
- Immunisation disruptions put children at risk
- India's federal govt won't import vaccines
- EU sues AstraZeneca over delayed vaccine deliveries
- Moderna vaccine to be reviewed for WHO emergency listing
- Israel examining heart inflammation cases after Pfizer shot
- English data shows vaccines cut household COVID-19 transmission by up to a half
- Bangladesh won’t face oxygen crisis if COVID situation doesn’t worsen: minister
- Some Russians get extra COVID-19 shots, Sputnik V developers say no need
- Gilead to ship 450,000 remdesivir vials to India as COVID-19 cases surge
- Disruptions to immunisation put millions of children at risk: UN
- India's federal government won't import vaccines, leaving it to states
Most Read
- Bashundhara MD Sayem Sobhan faces travel ban in a case that accuses him of abetting suicide
- Six diaries found in Gulshan flat linked to case against Bashundhara Group MD
- Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes India's Assam, some buildings damaged
- Woman found dead in Gulshan apartment
- Ex-Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda hospitalised in Dhaka with COVID-19
- Bangladesh plans to extend virus lockdown by another week
- Phoenix Group Chairman Deen Mohammad dies at 83
- Police find 313 Hifazat donors, Tk 60 million transactions through Mamunul’s accounts
- Bangladesh logs 78 virus deaths, 3,031 cases in a day
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another week to May 5