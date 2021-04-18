IEDCR crunches grim data: Coronavirus patients are dying faster
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Apr 2021 01:46 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2021 01:46 PM BdST
The mortality rate and severity of the coronavirus infections have risen this year, according to government data.
The data was part of a coronavirus situation report released by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, or IEDCR, on Saturday.
The report noted that there were 638 coronavirus-related deaths in March and 941 deaths between Apr 1 and Apr 15. That’s a 47.5 percent jump in just two weeks.
In addition, the death rate in April this year is nearly 50 percent higher than the peak recorded in the same month a year earlier.
The report also includes a comparison of the February to April periods of 2020 and 2021. In 2020, Bangladesh recorded no deaths in February, five deaths in March and 163 in April. This year, there were 281 deaths in February, 638 in March and 941 in April.
Nearly half of coronavirus patients between January and Apr 15 were hospitalised, the IEDCR noted, adding that 33 percent undertook institutional isolation, 17 percent stayed at home, and 6 percent sought other methods of treatment.
The report said that 52 percent of the patients who died from COVID infections were admitted to hospital within five days of showing symptoms, 26 percent were admitted within 5-10 days of showing symptoms, while 12 percent were admitted between 11-15 days.
The IEDCR stated that the trend indicated the disease had become more severe.
It also stated that 48 percent of deaths occurred within five days of hospitalisation, while 16 percent occurred within 5-10 days of hospitalisation. Both indicate that patients are dying quickly.
The report added that the pandemic was also having an impact on mental health.
It cited a 2018 survey by the National Institute of Mental Health that found 18.7 percent of adults experienced some form of mental health issue, with 6.7 percent experiencing depression and 4.7 percent experiencing anxiety.
The numbers were much higher among participants in the research conducted by the IEDCR during the pandemic, with nearly 46 percent showing signs of depression and 33 percent showing signs of anxiety.
“Fear of contracting the coronavirus, uncertainty about receiving treatment, fear of death, financial upheaval, and unemployment are exacerbating mental crises,” the IEDCR said.
“Healthcare workers providing coronavirus treatment at all levels are also experiencing stress and burnout, which is damaging their mental health.”
- Virus patients are dying faster: IEDCR
- COVID vaccines may affect women differently
- Delhi faces hospital beds shortage
- ‘We were flying blind’
- Vaccines won’t protect patients with crippled immune systems
- COVID patients: 2nd dose 28 days after recovery
- Experts advise more COVID tests
- US calls for pause on J&J vaccine
- IEDCR crunches grim data: Coronavirus patients are dying faster
- COVID vaccines may affect women differently
- India's capital Delhi faces hospital beds shortage as coronavirus cases surge
- ‘We were flying blind’: A doctor’s account of a woman’s J&K vaccine-related blood clot case
- Vaccines won’t protect millions of patients with crippled immune systems
- COVID patients to get second dose of vaccine 28 days after recovery: official
Most Read
- Bangladeshi folk fantasy, action film star Wasim dies at 74
- Bangladesh reports 101 deaths for second day in COVID flareup
- Former JU teacher Tareque Shamsur Rehman found dead
- Five die in clash between police and power plant workers in Banshkhali
- Bangladesh arrests Hifazat leader Mamunul Haque, known for hate speech and aggression
- COVID patient of Mugda hospital jumps to his death
- Bangladesh says teary goodbye to Kabori, who enchanted cinema lovers for decades
- Kabori: The passing of a spellbinder
- Actor SM Mohsin, who graced television for decades, dies of COVID
- Banshkhali clash: 'Whiff of instigation' in protest over 'back pay, working hours' at power plant