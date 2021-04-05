Cadila seeks nod to repurpose Hepatitis C drug for COVID-19 in India
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Apr 2021 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2021 10:46 AM BdST
India's Cadila Healthcare Ltd has sought approval from local regulators to use a Hepatitis C drug as a treatment for COVID-19 following promising interim results from a late-stage trial, the drugmaker said on Monday.
A single dose of the Hepatitis C drug when taken early could help COVID-19 patients recover faster and avoid complications seen in the advanced stages of the disease, Cadila said in a statement to stock exchanges.
About 91% of patients treated with the drug tested negative for COVID-19 in standard RT-PCR tests by day seven, compared to nearly 79% who were given the standard of care, the company said citing Phase-III clinical trial data.
The drug, known as Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b and branded as 'PegiHep' by Cadila, was originally approved for liver disease Hepatitis C and launched in India 10 years ago. It is being repurposed to treat COVID-19.
The news comes as daily coronavirus infections are surging to new highs in India, which has the world's third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil. India has so far reported close to 12.5 million infections and more than 164,000 deaths.
- Travel is safe for those fully vaccinated: CDC
- Can vaccinated people spread the virus?
- Pfizer shot 91pc effective
- Virus variants can infect mice, scientists report
- Infection-induced T cells respond to new variants: study
- Pfizer vaccine safe, effective on adolescents
- Russia registers COVID vaccine for animals
- Asian countries seek vaccine supplies
- Cadila seeks nod to repurpose Hepatitis C drug for COVID-19 in India
- CDC says travel is safe for those fully vaccinated, but issues caution
- UK reports more clotting cases in people receiving the AstraZeneca shot
- Turning away from nursing homes, to what?
- Can vaccinated people spread the virus? we don’t know, scientists say
- Pfizer COVID-19 shot 91% effective in updated data, protective against South African variant
Most Read
- Bangladesh lays down virus lockdown rules
- Hifazat’s Mamunul: Minister Asaduzzaman Khan says more details on the way
- Bangladesh’s daily COVID cases surge by 7,087, an all-time high; 53 more die
- Bangladesh cuts banking, stock trading hours during virus lockdown
- Hifazat leader Mamunul freed after being held with ‘second wife’
- Bangladesh moves to take all public transports off the roads as lockdown looms
- AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque dies at 60
- Bangladesh to enforce 7-day lockdown from Monday as virus surges
- Faruque Hassan is set to head BGMEA as Sammilita Parishad wins polls
- Ensure people’s protection: Hasina to NSI