India extends shelf life of AstraZeneca vaccine
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Mar 2021 06:53 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2021 07:07 PM BdST
India's drug regulator has allowed the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to be used for up to nine months from its manufacture date, as opposed to the prescribed six months, according to a document reviewed by Reuters and a source.
The approval, given to a licensed version of the drug made by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and exported to dozens of countries, could help health authorities minimise vaccine wastage and better plan their inoculation programmes.
Some African countries have only until the middle of next month to use up more than a million doses of the vaccine - branded Covishield by SII - if the shelf life is not extended.
"You are permitted to apply the shelf-life of 9 month to unlabelled vials available on hand," India's drugs controller-general, V.G. Somani, wrote late last month in reply to a request from the SII.
AstraZeneca said in a statement last week that its product could be stored, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions for at least six months. The World Health Organization website also gives the shelf-life of Covishield and the South Korean-made AstraZeneca shot as six months.
Reuters has reviewed Somani's approval, which has been communicated to some African countries, but could not determine if his recommendation applied to unused vials. Each vial typically contains 5 millilitre of vaccine, or 10 doses.
The source, with direct knowledge of the matter but not authorised to discuss it publicly, said the approval was given based on data submitted by the SII. The source did not specify what kind of data was shared by the company, the world's biggest vaccine maker.
Somani, the SII and AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
India has so far administered 55 million Covishield doses at home and exported nearly 64 million. India is also using another vaccine developed domestically by Bharat Biotech.
- Canada pauses AstraZeneca vaccine use for those under 55
- 29 districts flagged for COVID risk
- Govt may rethink vaccine sources: minister
- Maleque unsure when next doses will arrive
- Bereaved families count the costs of lockdowns
- WHO urges countries to donate COVID vaccines
- SI delays expected launch of Novavax vaccine in India
- Former CDC chief thinks virus originated in China
- Asian countries seek vaccine supplies after India export curbs hit COVAX
- India extends shelf life of AstraZeneca vaccine -document, source
- ‘No excuse not to be vaccinated,’ with eligibility now open to millions
- Bangladesh mandates 14-day quarantine for travellers from Europe
- Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines highly effective after first shot in real-world use: US study
- Canada pauses AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine use for those under 55, wants new risk analysis
Most Read
- Bangladesh flags 29 districts for COVID risk with high infection rate
- Government rules out Bangladesh-wide lockdown after COVID case surge
- Bangladesh may put fresh restrictions to contain new COVID wave
- Bangladesh’s COVID cases surge by 5,181, single-day record
- Bangladesh will explore options if India does not send vaccine in time: minister
- At least 20 injured as police, BNP supporters clash in Chattogram
- Bangladesh reimposes curbs on assembly as virus cases surge
- ‘She's free’: Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated
- Bangladesh reports 5,042 virus cases in a day, death toll approaches 9,000
- BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury arrested for ‘plotting violence’