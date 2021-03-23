Bangladesh orders five hospitals to prepare for possible COVID-19 patient influx

The facilities told to get ready are Lalkuthi Hospital in Mirpur, Dhaka Metropolitan General Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, DNCC COVID Isolation Centre in Mohakhali and Government Employee Hospital.

The health ministry communicated the order to the Directorate General of Health Services on Monday. The directorate has been told to take immediate measures.

The first COVID infection was detected in Bangladesh on Mar 8 last year.

The number of infections started declining by the end of November.

The daily positivity rate dropped below 3 percent in mid-February but started creeping back up after some days.

In the daily count published Monday, a total of 2,809 people tested positive for the coronavirus, the highest in seven months.

As many as 573,687 COVID cases have been detected in the country where the death toll has climbed to 8,720. The number of deaths in the 24 hours to 8am on Monday was 30.