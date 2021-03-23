Bangladesh orders five hospitals to prepare for possible COVID-19 patient influx
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Mar 2021 03:19 AM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2021 03:19 AM BdST
The government has put five hospitals in Dhaka on COVID-19 footing to tackle a possible influx of patients in the wake of a resurgence in coronavirus cases.
The facilities told to get ready are Lalkuthi Hospital in Mirpur, Dhaka Metropolitan General Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, DNCC COVID Isolation Centre in Mohakhali and Government Employee Hospital.
The health ministry communicated the order to the Directorate General of Health Services on Monday. The directorate has been told to take immediate measures.
The first COVID infection was detected in Bangladesh on Mar 8 last year.
The number of infections started declining by the end of November.
The daily positivity rate dropped below 3 percent in mid-February but started creeping back up after some days.
In the daily count published Monday, a total of 2,809 people tested positive for the coronavirus, the highest in seven months.
As many as 573,687 COVID cases have been detected in the country where the death toll has climbed to 8,720. The number of deaths in the 24 hours to 8am on Monday was 30.
- Trials show Astra vaccine safe: Oxford
- AstraZeneca vaccine 79pc effective in trail
- Rich countries signed away a chance to vaccinate the world
- Asia accelerates Astra vaccine rollouts
- Next vaccine to arrive after Mar 26
- AstraZeneca counters Indonesian Muslim concerns over vaccine
- Scientists probe theories on whether AstraZeneca shot linked to blood clots
- Cause of blood clots linked to vaccine found
- Oxford says AstraZeneca trials in US, Chile, Peru shows COVID vaccine safe
- AstraZeneca vaccine 79% effective in US trial, panel finds no higher risk of clots
- Rich countries signed away a chance to vaccinate the world
- Asia accelerates AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, even as trust plunges in Europe
- Bangladesh will get next vaccine batch on Mar 26 or later: health secretary
- AstraZeneca counters Indonesian Muslim concerns over COVID-19 vaccine
Most Read
- ‘Fake’ news of fresh general holiday spreads as COVID grips Bangladesh again
- Bangladesh logs 2,809 new virus cases, steepest daily jump in 7 months
- Janakantha Editor Atiqullah Khan dies at 70
- Massive fire destroys over 9,600 homes in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp
- Nepalese President Bhandari arrives in Dhaka to join Bangabandhu celebrations
- Film director Kazi Hayat in intensive care for COVID
- AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective in new trial data
- ACC arrests PK Halder’s ‘associate’ Shubhra at Dhaka airport
- Heat wave sweeping over Bangladesh likely to continue
- Shakib flying back to Bangladesh amid fresh debate over his leave request