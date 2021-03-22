Oxford says AstraZeneca trials in US, Chile, Peru shows COVID vaccine safe
Published: 22 Mar 2021 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2021 01:39 PM BdST
Phase three trials involving more than 32,000 volunteers across all age groups, conducted in the US, Chile and Peru have shown that COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and highly effective, the University of Oxford said on Monday.
"These results are great news as they show the remarkable efficacy of the vaccine in a new population and are consistent with the results from Oxford-led trials," Andrew Pollard, who runs the Oxford Vaccine Group, said.
