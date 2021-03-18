Police to enforce health rules from Mar 21 as COVID cases surge
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Mar 2021 04:45 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2021 04:45 PM BdST
The police are gearing up to ensure an effective implementation of government-imposed health rules from Mar 21 to stem a surge in coronavirus cases.
“Police will launch a special programme to motivate people to follow the health rules. The rural population will also be encouraged. If needed, we will distribute masks for free,” Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed said on Sunday.
Addressing citizens, the IGP said, “Never forget to wear masks. Masks must be put on as soon as you step outside. Economic activities must continue, so must the health rules.”
“We want to inspire people to wear masks, rather than forcing them to. We hope everybody follows health restrictions for themselves and their families.”
Responding to a question on organising public gatherings at a press briefing at Rajarbagh Police Auditorium, Benazir said, “If you must, it will require approval, while all health rules must be followed strictly.”
On the possibility of another lockdown being enforced due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, he said that different measures would be put in place taking the situation into account. “For now, everyone must wear masks and follow health rules.”
“We will be able to bring the coronavirus crisis under control only if we can strictly avoid moving around recklessly.”
Benazir pointed out that the situation was brought somewhat under control towards the end of 2020. “But it’s been resurging this month.”
“Police never hesitated to perform their duties from the outset of the crisis, rather they went out of their way to be with the masses. We want to carry out our responsibilities together with the people this time as well.”
- DGHS meets on ways to curb virus
- Health experts pore over AstraZeneca safety data
- Sweden pauses AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations
- AstraZeneca boss in 'hot seat' over vaccine delays: France
- Sweden pauses AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations
- Moderna begins testing next-generation coronavirus vaccine
- 10-point directive on mask-wearing
- Don’t let fear of needles keep you from a vaccine
- Police to enforce health rules from Mar 21 as COVID cases surge
- DGHS weighs ways to curb COVID-19 infections in Bangladesh
- Europe’s vaccine suspension may be driven as much by politics as science
- Health experts pore over AstraZeneca safety data as Europe reels from vaccine suspensions
- Sweden pauses AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations
- AstraZeneca boss is in the 'hot seat' over vaccine delays, France says
Most Read
- Bangabandhu’s crop field mosaic breaks Guinness World Records
- Hifazat men attack, loot homes of Hindus in Sunamganj over Facebook post: police
- UAE national found dead at hotel in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports 1,865 virus cases, highest daily count in 3 months
- Bangladesh reports 2,187 virus cases, a daily count seen in early Dec
- Bangladesh vows to forge ahead as it celebrates Bangabandhu birth, independence anniversaries
- Bangabandhu was an old and good friend of China: Xi
- From 'Khoka' of Tungipara to the greatest hero of Bengalis
- Bangladesh to get 109 ambulances as 'gift' from India
- Freedom is the fruit of Bangabandhu’s continuous struggle, says Hasina