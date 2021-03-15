Bangladesh to reintroduce fines for defying health rules amid COVID resurgence

Mobile courts will once again be deployed to penalise any breach of the health directives, while the failure to wear a mask will result in a fine, he said. A letter has already been sent to the district administrations with instructions in this regard.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, the health minister said, "We have informed them (district authorities) that our directives need to be implemented. Mobile court drives will be conducted while those who do not wear masks will be fined. We will implement the 'no mask, no service' programme more strictly. Limits will also be placed on the number of guests at various social events. ”

The number of active cases appeared to be on a downward trajectory from Nov 30 to the first week of February, when the government launched the mass immunisation drive. After dropping below 5 percent on Jan 19, the positivity rate decreased further to 3 percent.

But since the beginning of March, the number of infections has been steadily climbing and on Monday, the infection rate crossed 9 percent for the first time after Dec 27, 2020.

As many as 559,168 people have contracted the virus across the country since the onset of the pandemic while a total 8,571 people have died from the illness.

Currently, most of the new cases are young people, many of whom have been admitted to the ICU. The situation could take a turn for the worse if the health and hygiene rules are not followed strictly, ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of health services, had previously warned.

Education Minister Dipu Moni also said that the government’s decision to reopen schools and colleges on Mar 30 may also be reconsidered if the current trend of infections continued.

“Discussions are taking place regarding the issue. The education ministry will come to a decision after discussing the matter with the prime minister. They could review the decision of reopening educational institutions. They will definitely review the issue if the number of infections continues to increase. But if the situation improves, then they will make a decision at their convenience,” said Maleque.

Expressing concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths, he added, “I have talked to various hospital authorities across the country regarding the issue. It seems like people are not following the health and safety rules. They are going on trips to Sylhet, Cox’s Bazar and other destinations without wearing masks or maintaining physical distancing norms."

Maleque blamed the disregard for safety measures on 'complacency' among the people.