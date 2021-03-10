UK COVID-19 variant has significantly higher death rate, study finds
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Mar 2021 05:19 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2021 05:32 PM BdST
A highly infectious variant of COVID-19 that has spread around the world since it was first discovered in Britain late last year is between 30% and 100% more deadly than previous strains, researchers said on Wednesday.
In a study that compared death rates among people in Britain infected with the new SARS-CoV-2 variant, known as B.1.1.7, against those infected with other strains, scientists said the new variant had "significantly higher" mortality.
The B.1.1.7 variant was first detected in Britain in September 2020, and has since been found in more than 100 countries.
It has 23 mutations in its genetic code - a relatively high number of changes - and some of these have made it far more able to spread. UK scientists say it is about 40%-70% more transmissible than previously dominant circulating coronavirus variants.
In the UK study, published in the British Medical Journal on Wednesday, infection with the new variant led to 227 deaths in a sample of 54,906 COVID-19 patients, compared with 141 among the same number of patients infected with other variants.
"Coupled with its ability to spread rapidly, this makes B.1.1.7 a threat that should be taken seriously," said Robert Challen, a researcher at Exeter University who co-led the research.
- Don’t lower virus guard: PM
- Many ‘long COVID’ patients had no symptoms of initial infection
- Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks indoors, US says
- Doubts over one-shot regimen for Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
- Popular drug doesn't alleviate mild COVID symptoms: study
- Study indicates Oxford vaccine effective against Brazil variant
- SII warns of supply hit from US raw materials export ban
- COVID drug causes quick reduction in virus: Merck
- PM Hasina calls for citizens not to lower virus guard
- Many ‘long COVID’ patients had no symptoms from their initial infection
- Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks indoors, should still avoid travel, US says
- US scientists doubtful of one-shot regimen for Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines
- Popular drug does not alleviate mild COVID-19 symptoms, study finds
- Merck says study shows COVID-19 drug causes quick reduction in virus
Most Read
- Hasina stresses connectivity with India as Feni bridge opens
- Haji Selim at risk of losing parliament membership after High Court confirms sentence
- 'Shoot till they are dead': Some Myanmar police say fled to India after refusing orders
- Nun kneels in front of police to stop Myanmar violence, but in vain
- Bangladesh court upholds 10-year jail sentence to Haji Selim in wealth case
- Grameenphone stays on top after intense spectrum bidding war with Robi
- DMP Commissioner Shafiqul hospitalised with COVID-19
- Saddened Queen Elizabeth will address Harry and Meghan's racism accusation
- PM Hasina calls for citizens not to lower virus guard
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh