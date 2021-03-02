142 countries to get 237 million vaccines doses from COVAX by end May: WHO
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Mar 2021 07:56 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2021 08:29 PM BdST
Some 237 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be delivered to 142 countries by the end of May through the COVAX facility, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a news conference that vaccine deliveries were planned on Tuesday to Angola, Cambodia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria.
Ghana's president Nana Akufo-Addo said his West African country, which has begun its innoculation campaign with COVAX doses, aimed to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of 2021.
