Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine effective, safe: FDA staff
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Feb 2021 07:52 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2021 07:52 PM BdST
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine appeared safe and effective in trials, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) staff said in documents published on Wednesday, paving the way for its approval for emergency use.
The FDA's panel of independent experts meets on Friday to decide whether to approve the shot. While it is not bound to follow the advice of its experts, the FDA did so when authorising the Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc vaccines.
J&J's vaccine was 66% effective in preventing COVID-19 against multiple variants in a global trial involving nearly 44,000 people, the company said last month.
Its effectiveness varied from 72% in the United States to 66% in Latin America and 57% in South Africa, where a new variant has spread, though the vaccine was 85% effective overall in stopping severe cases of the disease.
The vaccine was effective in reducing the risk of COVID-19 and preventing PCR-test confirmed COVID-19 at least 14 days after vaccination, the FDA said in its briefing documents.
Three vaccine recipients had severe side effects in the trial, but the FDA said that its analysis did not raise any specific safety concerns that would preclude issuance of an emergency use authorisation.
J&J had not previously released details of its clinical trial data beyond efficacy rates.
- Singapore trials Smartphone app offering mini check-ups
- AstraZeneca to miss Q2 EU vaccine supply target by half
- 105-year-old credits gin-soaked raisins after beating COVID
- 70pc drop in virus infections after first Pfizer shot: UK
- GSK, Sanofi start new vaccine study
- Serum 'prioritising' domestic vaccine needs
- Why thousands of doctors in America can’t get a job
- Russia reports first human infection with AH5N8 bird flu
- Singapore trials Smartphone app offering mini check-ups
- AstraZeneca to miss second-quarter EU vaccine supply target by half - EU official
- This 105-year-old beat COVID. She credits gin-soaked raisins
- 'Real-world' UK data shows 70% decline in COVID infections after first Pfizer shot
- GSK and Sanofi start with new COVID-19 vaccine study after setback
- Indian pharmaceutical giant warns countries of vaccine delays
Most Read
- Writer, columnist Syed Abul Maksud dies aged 75
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Former central banker Ibrahim Khaled dies at 80
- College students protest at Nilkhet intersection over postponement of exams
- 41st BCS exams will go ahead as planned, not be delayed: ministry
- Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal made MD, CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
- Dhaka University scraps previous plan to reopen halls, hold exams
- University dormitories to reopen on May 17, classes to resume on May 24
- HSBC plans to nearly halve office space over long term
- Bangladesh Bank officials took benefits from PK Halder: High Court