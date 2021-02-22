'Real-world' UK data shows 70% decline in COVID infections after first Pfizer shot
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Feb 2021 10:06 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2021 10:06 PM BdST
England's coronavirus vaccine campaign is significantly reducing cases of COVID-19, with a drop of around 70% in infections among healthcare workers who have had a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, British health officials said on Monday.
Data analysed by Public Health England (PHE) showed the Pfizer provided high levels of protection against infection and symptomatic disease from a single dose, and that hospitalisation and death from COVID-19 will be reduced by more 75% in elderly people who have had a first dose.
"Overall, we're seeing a really strong effect to reducing any infection, asymptomatic and symptomatic," PHE's strategic response director Susan Hopkins told a media briefing.
PHE's head of immunisation Mary Ramsay described the data as "strong evidence that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is stopping people from getting infected, while also protecting cases against hospitalisation and death".
"We should be very encouraged by these initial findings," she said.
PHE's findings came from two separate analyses - one is an ongoing study in healthcare workers, and the second is an assessment of testing data in people aged 80 and over.
Evidence from the elderly group showed that one dose of the Pfizer shot is 57% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 disease, PHE said, and early data suggest the second dose improves protection to more than 85%.
"Hospitalisation and deaths rates are falling in all age groups, but the oldest age groups are seeing the fastest decline since the peak in mid-January," a PHE statement said.
The vaccine also provides protection against the so-called British variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, it added.
The PHE data come as preliminary study findings from Scotland on Monday also showed the vaccination drive there is working, markedly reducing the risk of hospitalisation for COVID-19.
Scottish researchers said those findings suggested that both the Pfizer and the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe infections.
- Serum 'prioritising' domestic vaccine needs
- Why thousands of doctors in America can’t get a job
- Russia reports first human infection with AH5N8 bird flu
- People who had COVID should get single vaccine dose: studies
- Pfizer vaccine 85pc effective after first shot: study
- How much exercise do you need for better heart health?
- South African variant could reduce vaccine protection: Pfizer
- Set air standards for workplaces now
- 'Real-world' UK data shows 70% decline in COVID infections after first Pfizer shot
- GSK and Sanofi start with new COVID-19 vaccine study after setback
- Indian pharmaceutical giant warns countries of vaccine delays
- India's Serum Institute says prioritising domestic vaccine needs, asks for patience
- ‘I am worth it’: Why thousands of doctors in America can’t get a job
- Russia reports first case of human infection with AH5N8 bird flu to WHO
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Indian pharmaceutical giant warns countries of vaccine delays
- University dormitories to reopen on May 17, classes to resume on May 24
- Bangladesh to decide on reopening schools as pandemic ebbs
- Bangladesh parliament revokes membership of Shahid after Kuwait conviction
- Students move into DU’s Shahidullah Hall as they demand reopening
- Positive coronavirus test? Canadians worry their neighbours will find out
- Rengmitca: an ethnic language on the verge of extinction
- Boeing calls for global grounding of 777s
- As coffee cultivation catches on with farmers, Bangladesh plans to go commercial big time