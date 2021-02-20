Russia reports first case of human infection with AH5N8 bird flu to WHO
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Feb 2021 06:44 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2021 06:44 PM BdST
Russia has registered the first case of a strain of bird flu virus named AH5N8 being passed to humans from birds and has reported the case to the World Health Organization (WHO), Anna Popova, head of consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday.
Russia reported the case to the WHO "several days ago, just as we became absolutely certain of our results," Popova said on Rossiya 24 state TV.
There was no sign of transmission between humans so far, she added.
Previously another strain of bird flu - H5N1 - has been known to spread to humans.
Seven workers at a poultry plant in Russia's south were infected with the AH5N8 strain when there was an outbreak at the plant in December, she said, adding that they feel fine now.
"This situation did not develop further," Popova said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) did not reply to a Reuters' request for comment.
More stories
- People who had COVID should get single vaccine dose: studies
- Pfizer vaccine 85pc effective after first shot: study
- How much exercise do you need for better heart health?
- South African variant could reduce vaccine protection: Pfizer
- Set air standards for workplaces now
- Piecing together the next pandemic
- Govt reports 396 new virus cases, 13 deaths
- COVID-linked syndrome rises in children
Recent Stories
- Russia reports first case of human infection with AH5N8 bird flu to WHO
- Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine, CoviVac
- People who have had COVID should get single vaccine dose, studies suggest
- Israeli study finds Pfizer vaccine 85% effective after first shot
- How much exercise do you need for better heart health?
- Pfizer says South African variant could significantly reduce vaccine protection
Opinion
Most Read
- Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman dies at 80
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Parents say birth registration is too complicated as new rules set in
- Bangladesh to vaccinate foreign nationals
- Kim Kardashian files to end almost 7-year marriage to Kanye West
- A pandemic boost for women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh’s e-commerce
- People who have had COVID should get single vaccine dose, studies suggest
- Tendulkar Jr will have to prove himself in IPL, says franchise
- Beximco mourns death of Luna Shamsuddoha, a tech entrepreneur
- Bangladesh parliament receives copies of Kuwait court verdict jailing MP Shahid