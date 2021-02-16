BSMMU observes International Childhood Cancer Day

It held the events in coordination with World Child Cancer, a UK-based charity organisation, in Dhaka on Monday to raise awareness about childhood cancer.

Professor Dr Kanak Kanti Barua, vice-chancellor of BSMMU, inaugurated the events through a procession, according to a media release.

At a discussion after the procession, guests talked about childhood cancer scenario at national and international levels.

In Bangladesh, children are frequently misdiagnosed or diagnosed too late due to economic conditions as many people live below the poverty line, the guests pointed out.

Prof Barua said parents also need to understand the importance of continuation and regularity of treatment. BSMMU is providing “world class” treatment for children with cancer in Bangladesh, he added.

Prof Dr Chowdhury Yakub Jamal, dean, paediatrics and medicine, BSMMU said starting treatment early is very important to cure cancer

Parents of children who survived cancer shared their experiences. They appreciated the services provided by the Department of Paediatric Haematology and Oncology of BSMMU.

Prof Dr Md Anwarul Karim, chairman of the department, spoke about the hurdles they face in treating the child patients. He hoped the problems will be over soon as Bangladesh is making progress economically.

An art competition and prize-giving ceremony was held along with a cultural event by the cancer survivors.