Oxford University to test COVID-19 vaccine response among children for first time
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Feb 2021 04:44 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2021 04:44 PM BdST
The University of Oxford has launched a study to assess the safety and immune response of the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with AstraZeneca Plc in children for the first time, it said on Saturday.
The new mid-stage trial will determine whether the vaccine is effective on people between the ages of 6 and 17, according to an emailed statement from the university.
Around 300 volunteers will be enrolled and first inoculations are expected this month, Oxford said.
The two-dose Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been hailed as a 'vaccine for the world' because it is cheaper and easier to distribute than some rivals.
AstraZeneca has a target to produce 3 billion doses this year and aims to produce over 200 million doses per month by April.
