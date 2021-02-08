UK says AstraZeneca vaccine prevents COVID-19 death as South Africa halts shots
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Feb 2021 06:58 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2021 06:58 PM BdST
There is no evidence that the AstraZeneca vaccine does not prevent death or serious illness, and South Africa has only imposed a temporary halt on using the vaccine, a British junior health minister said on Monday.
South Africa will put on hold use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot in its vaccination programme after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the country's dominant coronavirus variant.
"There is no evidence that this vaccine is not effective in preventing hospitalisation and severe illness and death, which ultimately is what we're seeking with these vaccines today," Britain's Edward Argar told Sky.
"The dominant strains in this country are not the South African strain, there are a small number of cases of that, the dominant strains here are the historic one we've had, and then the Kent variant, against which this vaccine is highly effective."
- A woman of 84 years gets vaccine amid nervousness, determination
- Mass vaccination enters second day
- China approves Sinovac vaccine
- How scientists shot down cancer’s ‘death star’
- N Korea to receive 2mn AstraZeneca vaccine doses
- Who should get which vaccine jab?
- More people vaccinated than total cases to date
- AstraZeneca, Oxford expect 'next generation' vaccine
- Bangladesh expands vaccine doses to citizens, aged at least 40
- Anwara Begum, 84, gets her vaccine shot amid a mix of nervousness and determination
- Nationwide vaccination drive enters second day
- In line for vaccination, and not getting younger
- Bangladesh kicks off nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive
- Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID shot less effective against South African variant: study
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Rahel Ahmed, a banker of two decades, joins Nagad as CEO
- Dhaka International Trade Fair will not start on Mar 17
- Bangladesh administers 31,160 doses on first day of COVID vaccination drive
- Bangladesh kicks off nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive
- Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods
- South Africa halts AstraZeneca vaccinations over variant data
- Bangladesh stocks suffer biggest slump in 10 months
- Where does David Bergman fall short? Toufique Khalidi has an explanation
- Mayers’ double century on debut sinks Tigers to defeat in Chattogram