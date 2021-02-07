Bangladesh kicks off nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Feb 2021 11:41 AM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2021 12:44 PM BdST
Bangladesh has begun a nationwide vaccination programme with hopes of spurring a quick recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque launched the drive virtually at Mohakhali health centre at 10 am on Sunday.
Earlier, three Supreme Court justices were vaccinated at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University at around 9 am. Dr Dipankar Ghosh took the first jab at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 9:30 am.
A team of 204 health workers in Dhaka and 2,196 outside Dhaka are engaged in vaccination work.
A total of 7,344 teams of health workers and volunteers have been formed to continuously vaccinate people against the coronavirus.
Everyone interested in being inoculated must first register for the vaccines. More than 300,000 people have registered until Saturday.
The vaccines are being administered in four booths, Nazmul said. The participants are kept under observation for 20-30 minutes after the shots.
Arrangements have been made in the case of any side effects, he said. However, no such responses have been recorded yet.
Bangladesh is using the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which has been manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Each person will be given two doses of the vaccine.
A health worker holds a vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine at Dhaka’s Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University vaccination centre on Thursday, Jan 28, 2021. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
It has already received a total of seven million doses of the vaccine, including two million free doses from the Indian government.
According to the national COVID vaccine distribution and preparation plan, the government will inoculate 80 percent of the country's population, or around 138.24 million people.
The doses will be administered in five stages under three phases. Priorities will be given to health workers and others on the frontline of the fight against the virus.
THE WAIT IS OVER
Former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque said he felt relieved after getting vaccinated and urged everyone to take the vaccine shots.
The 76-year-old received his vaccine jab at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute at 10:30 am on Sunday.
“I was waiting for this vaccine. I feel relieved now. You’ll do yourself harm if you don’t get vaccinated,” he said.
As many as 80 people will be inoculated at the burns institute on Sunday, according to its director Prof Abul Kalam.
The vaccines are being administered in 10 booths, he said.
Those interested in getting vaccinated can register at www.surokkha.gov.bd. They also have the option of registering at the vaccination centres.
- China approves Sinovac vaccine
- How scientists shot down cancer’s ‘death star’
- N Korea to receive 2mn AstraZeneca vaccine doses
- Who should get which vaccine jab?
- More people vaccinated than total cases to date
- AstraZeneca, Oxford expect 'next generation' vaccine
- Oxford vaccine cuts transmission drastically: study
- GSK, CureVac to develop vaccine against virus variants
- Bangladesh kicks off nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive
- Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID shot less effective against South African variant: study
- China approves Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for general public use
- How scientists shot down cancer’s ‘death star’
- Bangladesh starts nationwide vaccination drive Sunday
- Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Where does David Bergman fall short? Toufique Khalidi has an explanation
- Bangladesh starts nationwide vaccination drive Sunday
- After years in government, Biden has a new perk: Air Force One
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi slams TV stations for mix of ownership and editorial roles
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- The psychology behind sibling rivalry
- Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban
- UN urges 'maximum restraint' as India farm protesters widen blockade
- Bangladesh logs 305 virus cases, 8 deaths in a day