N Korea to receive nearly 2mn AstraZeneca vaccine doses in H1
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Feb 2021 01:58 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2021 01:58 PM BdST
North Korea is expected to receive nearly two million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine by the first half of this year, said agencies leading the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme.
The COVAX Facility will distribute 1.992 million doses of the vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, according to the COVAX interim distribution report on Wednesday.
COVAX, which secures vaccines for poor countries, is co-led by the GAVI alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the U.N. Children's Fund.
North Korea has not reported a single case of COVID-19 till date, according to the WHO website.
