N Korea to receive nearly 2mn AstraZeneca vaccine doses in H1

The COVAX Facility will distribute 1.992 million doses of the vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, according to the COVAX interim distribution report on Wednesday.

COVAX, which secures vaccines for poor countries, is co-led by the GAVI alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the U.N. Children's Fund.

North Korea has not reported a single case of COVID-19 till date, according to the WHO website.