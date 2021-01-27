Runu Veronica Costa, a nurse, becomes first to receive COVID vaccine as Bangladesh kicks off inoculation
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2021 04:27 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2021 05:19 PM BdST
A nurse of Kurmitola General Hospital, Runu Veronica Costa, has received the first COVID vaccine shot in Bangladesh as part of the country’s mass immunisation campaign.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the nationwide vaccination programme via videoconferencing on Wednesday.
Prof Nasima Sultana, additional director general of Health Services, Dr Ahmed Lutful Moben of Kurmitola General Hospital, Md Didarul Islam, a member of traffic police’s Motijheel unit, and Brigadier General M Imran Hamid of Bangladesh Army were next in line to be inoculated.
'Joy Bangla,' exclaimed Runu after being vaccinated.
Hasina, who witnessed the administration of the first five vaccine shots, said the immunisation drive to protect the people from the deadly virus would be soon underway across the country.
Another 25 people are set to be inoculated on Wednesday.
