Bangladesh plans to launch COVID vaccine registration app on Jan 25
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jan 2021 12:22 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2021 12:25 AM BdST
The government is planning to launch a mobile phone app through which people can register for the mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus on Jan 25.
On that day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the vaccination programme in the country, with a nurse of Dhaka's Kurmitola General Hospital set to be the first person to be inoculated.
Preparations are underway to vaccinate another 400 to 500 people in five hospitals in Dhaka the following day while the mass vaccination campaign will kick off in the first week of February. People who are interested in getting the vaccine must register online on the web application, www.surokkha.gov.bd, or by downloading the 'Surokkha' app on their mobile phones.
State Minister for Information and Communication Junaid Ahmed Palak and top health officials spoke about the online registration process at a media briefing at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday.
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the first immunization programme at 3:30 pm on Jan 27. At the same time, we have proposed that the registration app be officially inaugurated by the prime minister. Until then, however, www.surokkha.gov.bd cannot be used for registration, nor is the Android app,” said Palak.
“We are also developing a mobile application. If the health directorate or the Prime Minister's Office gives us instructions, we will open it.”
Meanwhile, Director General of Health Services ABM Khurshid Alam said people who fail to register online will not be eligible to receive a vaccine shot.
Read more: How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Vaccine will work against new variants: Moderna
- Do curfews slow the coronavirus?
- COVAXIN is safe, produces immune response: The Lancet
- How govt plans to vaccinate the masses
- The benefits of moderate exercise
- Bharat Biotech seeks trials in Bangladesh
- What’s in Biden’s executive orders for curbing pandemic
- Drug prevents COVID infection, maker claims
- Bangladesh plans to launch COVID vaccine registration app on Jan 25
- Moderna says it believes vaccine will work against new variants
- Do curfews slow the coronavirus?
- Bangladesh receives first shipment of imported COVID vaccine doses
- Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 shot safe, produced immune response in early human trial: The Lancet
- How Bangladesh plans to inoculate the masses after receiving COVID vaccine
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh receives first shipment of imported COVID vaccine doses
- Dholaikhal, a canal that once protected Dhaka, flows into oblivion
- Bangladesh may face slow internet on early Jan 31 for submarine cable repair
- Bangladesh orders schools, colleges to be ready for in-person lesson restart
- Spanish woman who 'died' of COVID returned 10 days later
- China sends warplanes to Taiwan Strait in a show of force to Biden
- Singaporean ex-actor Huang Yiliang convicted of assaulting Bangladeshi worker with metal scraper
- Bangladesh sweep West Indies ODI series 3-0 with crushing 120-run win
- Bangladesh to watch COVID situation until Feb 4 for school restart decision