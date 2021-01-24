Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 shot safe, produced immune response in early human trial: The Lancet
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jan 2021 01:32 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2021 01:32 AM BdST
Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech’s coronavirus vaccine, which has been authorised for use in the country, proved safe and produced an immune response in a small group of adults aged 18 to 55, according to a study published in The Lancet medical journal.
The vaccine, developed with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is being evaluated in a separate 25,800 person trial, which started in November. Bharat Biotech said on Friday 13,000 people participating in the late-stage trial had been given the second dose.
The interim data published in the journal included three different vaccine formulations and a placebo group among 375 adults.
Two formulations of the vaccine, called COVAXIN, have been selected for more advanced stages of testing and further efficacy trials are warranted, the report said.
COVAXIN is an inactivated vaccine that introduces dead virus into the body to trigger an immune response.
This is the first peer reviewed data for the vaccine that has come under scrutiny after widespread criticism over the lack of transparency on the approval process for the shot.
The vaccine was granted emergency approval by the drugs controller general of India this month along with another vaccine, Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
India, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus infections after the United States, kicked off its own vaccination drive on Saturday in what the government called the “world’s largest vaccination program.”
- How govt plans to vaccinate the masses
- The benefits of moderate exercise
- Bharat Biotech seeks trials in Bangladesh
- What’s in Biden’s executive orders for curbing pandemic
- Drug prevents COVID infection, maker claims
- US to join COVID vaccine push for poor nations: Fauci
- New virus variants may pose challenges to vaccines
- Vaccine shipment arrives from India
- Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 shot safe, produced immune response in early human trial: The Lancet
- How Bangladesh plans to inoculate the masses after receiving COVID vaccine
- Pfizer will ship fewer vaccine vials to account for ‘extra’ doses
- The benefits of moderate exercise
- India’s Bharat Biotech applies to hold COVAXIN clinical trials in Bangladesh
- Here’s what’s in Biden’s executive orders aimed at curbing the pandemic
Most Read
- Bangladesh orders schools, colleges to be ready for in-person lesson restart
- Bangladesh to kick off COVID vaccination campaign by inoculating a nurse
- Can someone please open the door?
- Bangladesh plans to reopen schools in Feb
- A sick couple rushed to marry on UK COVID ward. Now they have a second chance
- Larry King, breezy interviewer of the famous and infamous, dies at 87
- Passion for work will help young leaders to carve their own path: Toufique Khalidi
- Biden apologises after some National Guard troops slept in a parking garage
- Bangladesh's coronavirus death toll surpasses 8,000
- New virus variant may be somewhat deadlier, UK warns