Bangladesh receives COVID-19 vaccine shipment from India

An Air India flight touched down in Dhaka with the vaccines at 11:15 am on Thursday.

The vaccine shots will be transported from the airport in two freezers to the EPI storage in the capital's Tejgaon.

Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Maleque had said he would go to the airport to receive the vaccine shipment.

However, the health ministry later on Wednesday revealed that a delegation of 7-8 people led by a deputy director of the health directorate would collect it instead.

"After clearing customs and completing other formalities, the vaccine will be brought to the EPI storage in Tejgaon. From there, some vaccines will be taken to the state guest house Padma for the official reception," Sheikh Akkas Ali, spokesman of the health directorate, told bdnews24.com.