Bangladesh receives COVID-19 vaccine shipment from India
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2021 11:56 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2021 11:58 AM BdST
A consignment of around 2 million doses of a vaccine against the coronavirus has arrived in Bangladesh as a gift from neighbouring India.
An Air India flight touched down in Dhaka with the vaccines at 11:15 am on Thursday.
The vaccine shots will be transported from the airport in two freezers to the EPI storage in the capital's Tejgaon.
Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Maleque had said he would go to the airport to receive the vaccine shipment.
"After clearing customs and completing other formalities, the vaccine will be brought to the EPI storage in Tejgaon. From there, some vaccines will be taken to the state guest house Padma for the official reception," Sheikh Akkas Ali, spokesman of the health directorate, told bdnews24.com.
