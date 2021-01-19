Russia says its second COVID-19 vaccine is 100pc effective
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jan 2021 06:19 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2021 06:19 PM BdST
Russia's consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on Tuesday said Russia's second vaccine against COVID-19 is 100% effective based on the results of clinical trials, the TASS news agency reported.
Russia began mass trials of EpiVacCorona, which is being developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, in November.
Moscow has said its other approved COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim results.
