Bangladesh will get separate COVID vaccine doses as ‘gift’ from India: minister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jan 2021 03:14 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2021 03:14 PM BdST
Bangladesh will receive an unspecified quantity of novel coronavirus vaccine doses as a “gift” from India, according to Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
Maleque said India may ship these doses to Bangladesh before the first lot of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines. He did not mention the maker or the number of vaccine doses that will arrive.
“At this moment, I can’t say how many doses will arrive but the number is pretty high. The shipment will arrive anytime soon. I don’t want to mention a specific date yet, as it is a matter between the two nations,” Maleque said at an event organised by Dhaka Reporters Unity on Monday.
India plans to ship vaccines to neighbouring countries to help them meet the requirement with a focus on immediate neighbours, according to the Indian media.
The Times of India on Monday reported: “The first destination would be in India’s immediate neighbours, like Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives and Mauritius to help them kickstart their own vaccination processes…”
“The first shipments would be a goodwill gesture, while subsequently, the countries concerned would get on a payment basis from either the Serum Institute or Bharat Biotech.”
India began its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday with about 190,000 people getting inoculated on the first day.
Maleque said. “We are staying informed on all fronts. Apart from Oxford, we are trying to bring in vaccines developed by others, including Pfizer and Moderna.”
The minister mentioned that journalists would be inoculated.
Journalists’ representatives requested that a vaccination centre be established at the DRU.
To this, Maleque said: “Several countries, including India, have begun the vaccination process. So far it has been observed that the vaccines have some side-effects. The inoculation will be held in hospitals so that immediate treatment is at hand if the side-effects emerge.”
