No private firm will be allowed to give COVID shots before government: health secretary
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2021 02:48 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2021 02:48 AM BdST
No private firm will be allowed to administer coronavirus vaccines before the government rolls out its mass-immunisation programme against COVID-19, according to the health secretary.
“The prime minister wants to give the shots for free. No private firm will be allowed to administer the doses before that,” Md Abdul Mannan told reporters after visiting the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur on Saturday.
The government will set conditions to determine which private company can administer the shots, how and when, according to him.
“It’s not that the vaccines will be available at dispensaries. If we allow this, it will pose a threat to the people. The government will properly control it (private vaccine distribution). The government will be in charge,” Mannan explained.
The secretary said the government will go ahead with the vaccination drive only after the Bangladeshi experts are satisfied about the safety and efficacy of the doses.
“There'll be some stages (before private vaccine distribution). We won't give the approval immediately after the doses arrive."
He also said the government has trained the ground-level staff to carry out the vaccination drive.
“We've more experience in vaccination campaigns than any other country in the world. Everyone knows that the prime minister is a ‘vaccine hero’,” Mannan added.
