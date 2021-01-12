Senior Bangladesh citizens to get half of first 5m vaccine shots
Published: 12 Jan 2021 01:59 AM BdST
The government is planning to administer to the elderly half of the first 5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine that will arrive from the Seram Institute of India.
The vaccination process will begin in early February after receiving the first consignment of the jabs on Jan 25, according to top health officials.
In a media briefing on Monday, the health directorate said it plans to use all 5 million vaccine doses in the first shipment on a priority basis.
According to the plan, the priority groups will recieve two vaccine jabs in the space of eight weeks.
A monthly distribution list has been prepared based on the availability of the vaccine shots.
The majority of the vaccine shots will be administered to people over the age of 77, with 2.4 shots being allocated for them under the government's plan.
The government has maintained from the beginning that frontline health workers will be among the first to get vaccinated.
Vaccines shots have been allocated for 452,027 government health workers in the first month.
In addition, another 600,000 health workers from all types of approved non-governmental organizations directly engaged in providing health services for COVID-19 will be vaccinated in the first phase.
As many as 210,000 freedom fighters are also on the priority list for vaccination. All of them will be vaccinated in the first month.
