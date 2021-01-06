Globe Biotech set to produce experimental COVID vaccine for clinical trial
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2021 04:05 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2021 04:05 PM BdST
Bangladeshi drugmaker Globe Biotech Limited is set to begin production of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate for clinical trial after getting the greenlight from the authorities.
Globe received the licence to produce the vaccine on Dec 28 but the matter had not been disclosed to the media at the time, said Asif Mahmud, in-charge of the company's research and development department.
He told bdnews24.com: "We have received the licence to produce the vaccine for clinical trials. I will now submit our protocol to the Bangladesh Medical Research Council for clinical trials next week. We hope to start the clinical trials within this month.”
Globe Biotech is the only Bangladeshi firm in the race to develop an effective and safe coronavirus vaccine, seen as the only way out of the pandemic crisis that has claimed at least 1.86 million lives and infected more than 86.46 million globally.
Globe Biotech is the only Bangladeshi company in the running to develop vaccines against the coronavirus epidemic.
Initially called 'Bancovid', the company in December changed the name of its vaccine candidate to 'Bangavax'.
The experimental COVID-19 vaccine features in the World Health Organization’s list of draft landscape of candidate vaccines.
Globe had announced the development of the candidate in July last year. In October, the company said the vaccine proved to be “effective” and “completely safe” after trials on rats.
- China steps up COVID-19 measures
- India to export vaccines within weeks: BBC
- COVID vaccine exports permitted: Serum CEO
- Brazil scrambles for India-made vaccines
- Drugmakers start 2021 with US price hike
- Bangladesh okays Oxford virus vaccine
- Vaccine arriving by end of Jan: Momen
- Vaccine may not work on S African strain: UK scientists
Most Read
- Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism
- Fair Technology to produce Hyundai cars in Bangladesh
- Is the vaccine halal? Indonesians await the answer
- HC slaps travel ban on 25 people in PK Halder case
- India to export COVID vaccines 'within weeks': BBC
- Bangladesh’s COVID war chest gets bigger as it pumps Tk 42bn for vaccines
- Hasina orders investigation into project left unfinished after nine years
- Bangladesh export earnings dip again as COVID second wave continues in US, Europe
- Exports of COVID vaccines are permitted to all countries: Serum CEO
- UK PM Johnson cancels India visit, citing need to oversee virus response