'So pleased' - Britain gives first dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to dialysis patient
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jan 2021 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2021 02:59 PM BdST
Britain began inoculating its citizens with the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine against COVID-19 on Monday, giving the shot to Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old dialysis patient, at a hospital a few hundred metres away from where the vaccine was developed.
Pinker, a retired maintenance manager, paid tribute to the scientists who had developed the shot, saying he was looking forward to celebrating his wedding anniversary.
“I am so pleased to be getting the COVID vaccine today and really proud that it is one that was invented in Oxford,” he said in a statement released by the health service.
“The nurses, doctors and staff today have all been brilliant and I can now really look forward to celebrating my 48th wedding anniversary with my wife Shirley later this year.”
Andrew Pollard, the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group and chief investigator into the trial of the shot, also received the vaccine, the National Health Service (NHS) said.
- Britain gives first dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to dialysis patient
- No uncertainty over vaccine: Beximco
- Britain set to roll out AstraZeneca vaccine
- Astra-Oxford vaccine: dosage and efficacy recommendations
- Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
- Mexican hospitalised after receiving vaccine
- UK's mix-and-match vaccinations confound experts
- Can you poison your way to good health?
Most Read
- Supreme Court lifts ban on session fees at English-medium schools
- Bangladesh to pay Tk 6bn in advance for Oxford COVID vaccine
- In New Year greetings to Myanmar, Bangladesh wishes start of Rohingya return in 2021
- India's Serum Institute says it’ll meet local demand for AstraZeneca vaccine for next two months, before exporting
- Top awards-winning writer Rabeya Khatun dies aged 85
- Hasina wants separate medical unit for police
- Top court grants bail to BNP leader Mir Nasir in pandemic
- India's approval of homegrown vaccine criticised over lack of data
- Oxford COVID vaccine to cost Tk 425 per dose
- This 14-year-old ski daredevil is already a pro and trying not to scare his parents