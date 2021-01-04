Bangladesh approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for emergency use
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jan 2021 09:51 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2021 10:35 PM BdST
The Directorate General of Drug Administration has authorised the import and emergency use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 produced by the Serum Institute of India.
The drug regulator's Assistant Director Md Ayub Hossain confirmed the development to bdnews24.com on Monday.
The DGDA has issued a no-objection certificate or NOC for the import of the vaccine, clearing the way for Beximco Pharmaceuticals to ship in the drug to the country, he said.
"The vaccine has been approved for emergency use through the issuance of a no-objection certificate and so there isn't a need to conduct a clinical trial," Ayub added.
"The people of our country need this vaccine now. The vaccine has already been approved in the United Kingdom and India, where there have been clinical trials along with various studies. Besides, the decision to authorise the vaccine was taken after taking into account the analysis of the vaccine by our expert committee.”
Beximco Pharmaceuticals on Dec 31 submitted the documents required for permission to import the vaccine from India. It sought the formal approval of the authorities on Monday.
Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Nazmul Hasan, the managing director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals, said the first consignment of the vaccine would arrive in Bangladesh within a month of receiving the government's approval, as per its agreement with Serum Institute.
