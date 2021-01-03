Mexican doctor hospitalised after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jan 2021 01:49 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2021 01:49 AM BdST
Mexican authorities said they are studying the case of a 32-year-old female doctor who was hospitalized after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The doctor, whose name has not been released, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a public hospital in the northern state of Nuevo Leon after she experienced seizures, difficulty breathing and a skin rash.
"The initial diagnosis is encephalomyelitis," the Health Ministry said in a statement released on Friday night. Encephalomyelitis is an inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.
The ministry added that the doctor has a history of allergic reactions and said that there is no evidence from clinical trials that anyone has developed an inflammation of the brain after the vaccine's application.
Pfizer and BioNTech could not immediately be reached for comment.
More than 126,500 people have died from COVID-19 in Mexico. The country began distributing the first round of COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers on Dec. 24.
- UK's mix-and-match vaccinations confound experts
- Can you poison your way to good health?
- India approves Astra/Oxford vaccine
- Vaccines take a while to kick in
- Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021
- China approves Sinopharm vaccine
- How does Oxford vaccine compare with Pfizer?
- UK nod for AstraZeneca vaccine raises more questions
Most Read
- Ayesha Khanam, one of the best-known rights leaders in Bangladesh, dies at 74
- Forgers steal bdnews24.com contents to accuse it of copyright infringement
- 32 more countries report cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in UK
- With remote learning, a 12-year-old knows her English is slipping away
- Bangladesh posts 684 new virus cases, lowest daily tally in 8 months
- Alesha Mart launches e-commerce business promising faster delivery
- Five Indian players isolated as boards investigate protocol breach
- Former India captain Ganguly admitted to hospital after chest pain
- In minority communities, doctors are changing minds about vaccination
- How the pandemic has changed the way we live