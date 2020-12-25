COVID-19 patient is bludgeoned to death in California hospital
>> Concepción de León, The New York Times
Published: 25 Dec 2020 03:01 PM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2020 03:01 PM BdST
An 82-year-old man who was being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital north of Los Angeles was bludgeoned to death with an oxygen tank last week by his roommate, authorities said.
The men were sharing a two-person room at Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, California, when the assault happened Dec 17, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
The Sheriff’s Department said the attack had occurred when the victim began to pray, angering the roommate, who was identified as Jesse Martinez, 37. Martinez struck the older man with an oxygen tank at about 9:45 am, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead the following morning. A spokesperson for the hospital said Thursday that she could not comment on an ongoing criminal investigation.
Martinez was arrested and charged with murder, with a hate crime enhancement, and elder abuse. Bail was set at $1 million, and Martinez is scheduled to appear in Antelope Valley Court on Monday, the Sheriff’s Department said. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.
It was not the first time a person had been killed in a hospital during the pandemic, as medical facilities across the country are understaffed and overcrowded, fuelling fear and anxiety tied to the coronavirus.
In April, an 86-year-old woman died at Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Centre in New York after another patient shoved her for breaking social distancing guidelines. The older woman had become disoriented and had grabbed the other patient’s intravenous stand to balance herself.
R Rex Parris, the mayor of Lancaster, told The Los Angeles Times in a statement that he was shocked by the death of the man who was struck with the oxygen tank.
“These families were already experiencing a hardship, and now this,” he said. “It’s senseless.”
c.2020 The New York Times Company
- Don’t panic over ‘new virus strain’: BCSIR
- Millions of US vaccine doses sit on ice
- AstraZeneca vaccine 'effective' against new virus variant
- South Korea’s 11th-hour battle with COVID
- AstraZeneca-Amgen drug fails asthma study goal
- Pfizer, Moderna testing their vaccines against UK virus variant
- Inside J&J's Latam COVID vaccine trial
- The pandemic’s inhuman demands
Most Read
- Robi Axiata surges 50% on market debut
- Public servants must live in allotted houses: Hasina
- No one contacted me for my statement in Avijit murder case: Bonya
- BCSIR urges citizens not to panic over ‘new virus strain’
- Major shuffle in the top brass of Bangladesh Army
- MA Hashem, chairman of Partex Group, dies from COVID-19 aged 78
- Market analysts question Best Holdings asset value
- Govt appoints new secretaries to land, aviation and railways ministries
- Bangladesh to benefit from BRICS Bank as it needs more funds for development goals
- Work to fulfil duty to the people, Hasina tells army