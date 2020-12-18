Babies born to COVID-19 mothers have antibodies, Singapore study finds
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Dec 2020 11:40 AM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2020 11:40 AM BdST
All five babies born to women with COVID-19 infection during a study in Singapore have had antibodies against the virus, although the researchers said it is not yet clear what level of protection this may offer.
The findings from a study of 16 women released on Friday also found that most were mildly infected, while more severe reactions occurred in older women with a high body mass index - a trend that is mirrored in the general population.
Of the five who had delivered their babies by the time the study was published, all had antibodies, according to the Singapore Obstetrics and Gynaecology Research Network.
The number of antibodies in the babies varied, and was higher among those whose mothers' had been infected nearer to the time of delivery, the researchers said. Further monitoring is required to see whether the antibodies will decline as the babies get older, they added.
- FDA advisory panel endorses Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
- New scan finds prostate cancer cells hiding in the body
- A surprise in vaccine deliveries: extra doses
- How effective is the mask you’re wearing?
- Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine next week, Pence on Friday
- Pfizer having manufacturing issues: US officials
- Moderna vaccine is highly protective against COVID: FDA
- Scores may not get vaccines until 2022
Most Read
- Bangabandhu’s sand sculpture unveiled in Cox’s Bazar on Victory Day
- Modi invites Bangladesh to join BRICS Bank, Hasina agrees
- Finance minister’s letter suspended amid Best Holdings controversy
- Hasina-Modi virtual summit: Here’s what they discussed
- Murder case against Mamunul, 35 others over former Hifazat chief Shafi’s death
- Bangladesh, India ink seven deals to bolster cooperation
- Robi to get $95m IFC credit boost to widen network, build infrastructure
- Nagad strikes major deal with GP to drive customers into its digital wallet
- Indian call centre plot fooled Americans into paying more than $14 million
- Bangladesh regulator blocks Best Holdings’ controversial bid to launch direct listing on DSE