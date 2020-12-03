Finland to vaccine its population for free against COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Dec 2020 03:06 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2020 03:06 PM BdST
Finland’s government said on Thursday it had agreed a national strategy for COVID-19 vaccinations, planning to give them to everyone and to begin with vaccinating selected healthcare staff from January onwards.
“Finland’s goal is to protect the entire population by offering the vaccine free of charge to all those willing and who don’t have a health obstacle,” Minister of Social Affairs and Health Krista Kiuru told reporters on Thursday.
