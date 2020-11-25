'Mismanagement' mars COVID-19 sample collection, testing as Bangladesh sees cases surging
Kazi Nafia Rahman, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Nov 2020 08:02 AM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2020 08:02 AM BdST
When the work to control the coronavirus outbreak should gain pace amid a rising trend in the number of infections and deaths ahead of a possible second wave in winter, experts bemoan alarming mismanagement in sample collection and testing.
They now doubt sincerity of the government which had been saying all along that it was taking measures to prevent a surge in infections.
A number of government and private laboratories in Dhaka are not collecting or testing swab samples for a day at regular intervals when the situation is feared to be taking a turn for the worse.
But the reason for the failure to collect the samples remains unknown due to a lack of monitoring.
The number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases hovered around 1,500 for a long time after the initial surge, but it has been over 2,000 for quite some days.
The number of deaths reported daily has also increased from below 25 to over 30.
Amidst the alarm, more than half of the 66 labs in Dhaka did not collect or test samples for at least one day in the two weeks until Nov 22, according to the daily data published by the DGHS.
The trend of no collection or testing is usually seen on Thursdays and Fridays, even at large government facilities like Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.
The Ad-Din Medical College Hospital and Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital disagreed with the government data that they did not collect or test samples for at least one day.
Crowds of people lining up to get tested for the coronavirus at the Mugda Medical College Hospital in Dhaka as the number of cases has begun to rise ahead of winter. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
“This is why the number of tests is shown zero some days,” he explained.
“The workers need holidays,” said Nazmul Karim, the additional director of BSMMU, defending the decision to stop testing on Fridays.
Moinul Ahsan, the civil surgeon of Dhaka, admitted that most of the labs are not collecting samples, but he could not say why.
Nasima Sultana, the additional director general at the DGHS, claimed the labs have never stopped testing samples, but the private ones are not testing regularly as fewer patients opt for testing there due to high fees.
She could not explain why the BGB Hospital did not conduct any test for 14 days in a row.
Only a handful of people came to Dhaka’s Mugda Medical College Hospital for coronavirus tests on Wednesday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Dr Be-Nazir Ahmed, an advisor to the World Health Organization, criticised the government for the lack of monitoring.
“We are failing to control the outbreak because we are not conducting and managing the tests properly,” he said.
The former director of disease control at the DGHS believes the people have a lack of confidence in the Health Services Division, leading to their unwillingness in undergoing tests.
He also emphasised contact tracing after testing to control the outbreak.
Professor Nazrul Islam, a member of the national technical advisory committee on COVID-19, said there must be some effects if samples collected in a day are tested the next day.
The former vice-chancellor of BSMMU alleged the DGHS does not provide data to help the public and the committee of experts assess the situation.
“There are many sorts of mismanagement,” he said.
- Virus cases flood hospitals in America’s heartland
- Russia to charge less for Sputnik V vaccine
- Are small gatherings causing virus surge?
- AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective
- Exercise after COVID-19? Take it slow
- A new worry for COVID patients: air pollution
- Eastern Europe crosses over 5m virus cases
- Hasina warns of ‘ominous’ antibiotic resistance
Most Read
- Bangladeshi worker arrested in Singapore for planning armed violence back home
- Bangladesh plans new pandemic restrictions; no more lockdowns
- Photos of Hasina sewing cloth, fishing at Ganabhaban lake go viral
- General Waqar-uz-Zaman promoted, made PSO at Armed Forces Division
- Trump finally gives the green light to proceed with Biden transition
- Bangladesh’s COVID cases top 450,000
- Speculations swirl over new state minister for religious affairs
- Faridul Haque Khan sworn in as state minister
- British Airways seeks Bangladesh clearance to resume Dhaka-London flights after 11 years
- Sangbad acting editor Muniruzzaman dies at 73