AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show

The vaccine developed by Oxford University was 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 when it was administered as a half dose followed by a full dose at least one month apart, according to data from the late-stage trials in Britain and Brazil.

Another dosing regimen showed 62% efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart and the combined analysis from both dosing regimens resulted in an average efficacy of 70%. All results were statistically significant.

No serious safety events related to the vaccine have been confirmed and it was well tolerated across both dosing regimens, it said.

"This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency," Pascal Soriot, Astra's chief executive, said in a statement.

The British drugmaker's preliminary trial results mark a fresh breakthrough in the fight against a pandemic that has killed nearly 1.4 million people and roiled the global economy.

The interim analysis was based on 131 infections among participants who received the vaccine and those in a control group who were given an established menengitis shot.

The data comes after US rivals published interim data in recent weeks showing efficacy of more than 90%.

On Nov 16, US-based Moderna Inc said its experimental vaccine proved to be 94.5% effective based on an early data analysis.

A week earlier, Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE said their vaccine candidate had demonstrated greater than 90% efficacy that rose to 95% with analysis of full trial data.

Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine on Nov. 11 was also shown to be more than 90% effective, though only based on 20 infections.

Here are some reaction to the news:

BRITISH HEALTH SECRETARY MATT HANCOCK

"These figures ... shows that the vaccine in the right dosage can be up to 90% effective," Hancock told Sky News.

"We've got 100 million doses on order and should all that go well, the bulk of the rollout will be in the new year."

PROFESSOR ANDREW POLLARD, DIRECTOR OF THE OXFORD VACCINE GROUP AND CHIEF INVESTIGATOR OF THE OXFORD VACCINE TRIAL

"These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives. Excitingly, we’ve found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90% effective and if this dosing regime is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply.

"We also have a vaccine that is going to be easy to distribute if stored at fridge temperatures, and we can get it to every corner in the world. It's already been manufactured in 10 different sites around the world to make sure that that can happen."

PROFESSOR SARAH GILBERT, PROFESSOR OF VACCINOLOGY, UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD

"The announcement today takes us another step closer to the time when we can use vaccines to bring an end to the devastation caused by SARS-CoV-2. We will continue to work to provide the detailed information to regulators. It has been a privilege to be part of this multi-national effort which will reap benefits for the whole world."