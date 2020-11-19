BioNTech says vaccine approval possible in mid-Dec under ideal conditions
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Nov 2020 08:38 AM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2020 08:38 AM BdST
US and European regulators could approve Pfizer and BioNTech's experimental COVID-19 vaccine as early as mid-December, the German firm's chief executive said on Wednesday, following the release of positive trial results.
Speaking to Reuters TV, Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said if all goes well, the US Food and Drug Administration could grant emergency-use approval towards the end of the first half of December or early in the second half.
Conditional approval in the European Union could be achieved in the second half of December, he added.
"It will depend on the requests that we will receive and whether all the conditions are met," he said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the partners unveiled trial results showing their shot had a 95% efficacy rate across different age groups and no serious side effects, a major milestone in the race to end the pandemic.
Sahin said that any coronavirus vaccine that clears regulatory hurdles over the next few months will be lapped up by health systems around the world regardless of its relative merits as demand will far outstrip supply.
"I don't really expect a competitive situation over the first nine months because every dose of approved vaccine that anyone can supply is welcome and will likely be used."
Moderna Inc on Monday released preliminary data for its vaccine, showing 94.5% effectiveness. AstraZeneca, working on a vaccine with Oxford University, is expected to release results from its mass trial before year-end.
"The first five to eight companies (to win approval) will not stand in each other's way... I assume it won't be before mid-2021 that each vaccine will have to distinguish itself with a specific profile," said Sahin.
He added that BioNTech and Pfizer were working on a refined formulation of the vaccine that will not require ultra-cold storage for easier handling in developing countries.
The more robust version would likely be launched during the second half of next year, he said.
For now BioNTech's vaccine must be stored and transported at -70C though it can be kept in a normal fridge for up to five days, or up to 15 days in a thermal shipping box.
- Study questions use of masks to protect wearers
- Govt to fix fees for healthcare services
- Pfizer ends vaccine trial with 95pc efficacy
- Children produce weaker virus antibodies: study
- No firm evidence of food trade spreading virus: FAO
- Sinovac vaccine induces quick immune response
- Global daily virus deaths hit new record
- How two companies sprinted ahead in vaccine race
Most Read
- Shakib apologises for breaking fan’s mobile phone, ‘visiting’ Kali Puja ceremony in Kolkata
- BCB assigns bodyguard for Shakib at practice after death threats
- 25 Dhaka University teachers, other employees contract virus
- Bangladesh MP blames feminists for rape, backs Islamist group on women’s clothing
- 17 years into massacre of 11 of a Hindu family, Bangladesh fails to deliver justice
- Young Bangladesh cricketer Sajib dies by suicide
- Government has evidence of money-laundering by Bangladeshis in Canada: Momen
- Bangladesh logs 2,111 new virus cases, another 21 die
- Drug rehab centres, mental hospitals in Dhaka are embroiled in torture allegations
- Protests erupt at Mental Health Institute over doctor's arrest