Brazil in talks with Pfizer to buy COVID-19 vaccine
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Nov 2020 06:08 PM BdST Updated: 10 Nov 2020 06:08 PM BdST
The Brazilian federal government is in talks with Pfizer Inc in Brazil to buy its experimental COVID-19 vaccine for inclusion in its national vaccination programme, a spokesman for the company said on Monday.
The vaccine is undergoing late stage tests in Brazil involving 3,100 volunteers in Sao Paulo and Bahia states, and will be imported from Pfizer's factories in the United States and Europe, the spokesman said, giving no further details. The company said on Monday its vaccine is more than 90% effective based on initial trial results.
More stories
- One in five COVID-19 patients develop mental illness
- Pfizer says its vaccine 90pc effective
- The setups for outdoor winter dining are lavish. But are they safe?
- US virus cases jump by record for second day in a row
- The year of blur
- WHO chief in self-quarantine
- When parents lose their jobs, their children also suffer
- Double whammy of dengue and COVID-19 in winter
Most Read
- Police officer ‘beaten to death’ at Dhaka mental health hospital
- Casino kingpin Salim Prodhan owns seven companies in Thailand: ACC
- Postal DG Sudhangshu Bhadra on forced leave over ‘corruption’ charges
- Melania is ‘counting the minutes’ until she can divorce Trump, former aides claim
- 10 arrested with links to killing of police officer in hospital
- Bangladesh MP tests positive for COVID-19 six months after first infection
- What’s next for Trump? Family business awaits his return
- Trump says he has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper
- How will Biden win impact US-Bangladesh relations? ‘Not much,’ diplomats say
- Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine: what you need to know