Supply of potential COVID-19 vaccines to start in earnest in April: EU's von der Leyen
Published: 29 Oct 2020 08:33 AM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2020 08:33 AM BdST
The delivery of potential COVID-19 vaccines to European Union countries could begin in earnest in April, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
“The big numbers of supplies are due to start in April,” von der Leyen told a news conference, adding that in the best-case scenario companies could deliver up to 50 million vaccines a month to the EU.
