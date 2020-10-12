S Korea's Celltrion gets approval for Phase 3 trials of COVID-19 antibody drug
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Oct 2020 11:54 AM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2020 11:54 AM BdST
South Korean drugmaker Celltrion Inc said on Monday it has received regulatory approval for Phase 3 clinical trials of an experimental COVID-19 treatment.
The approval comes as the company plans to seek conditional approval for its antibody drug, CT-P59, for emergency use by the end of this year.
The treatment, the most advanced antibody drug in terms of research in South Korea, is directed against the surface of the virus and designed to block it from locking on to human cells.
The third stage trials will be conducted on some 1,000 asymptomatic coronavirus patients and those who have come into close contact with COVID-19 patients in Korea, Celltrion said in a statement.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety recently approved a Phase 2/3 study on patients with mild and moderate cases of COVID-19, Lee Sang-joon, Celltrion's senior executive vice president, told Reuters.
Celltrion began commercial production of the drug in September - likely to amount to around 1 million doses - in anticipation of demand in both domestic and overseas markets.
In July, Celltrion separately launched overseas human trials of its treatment in Britain.
- Virus can survive 28 days on banknotes: research
- Brain fog plagues COVID-19 survivors
- Study tests if BCG vaccine protects against COVID-19
- Extra pounds may raise risk of severe COVID-19
- US COVID-19 cases hit two-month high
- ‘Tehran’ is the latest Israeli thriller
- What are the risks in winter?
- Remdesivir shaved 5 days off virus recovery time
Most Read
- Ananta Jalil retracts video amid public outrage over his rape comments
- A girl is gang-raped in Dhaka amid outrage over sexual violence across Bangladesh
- Dhaka University rape accuser on hunger strike is hospitalised after falling ill
- High Court halts rape case against four minor boys in Barishal
- Rakhine protests in Dhaka against Myanmar 'massacre'
- Students in tight spot as Dhaka University continues online classes with deferred exams
- Bangladesh information minister blames pornography for rising rape cases
- Hasina calls for limiting government expenditures to tackle rising COVID-19 threats
- Anti-rape protesters block Motijheel's Shapla Square
- Bangladesh records 1,193 new virus cases, another 24 die