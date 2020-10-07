Bangladesh is ready to battle a second wave of coronavirus, says health minister

The health minister has also claimed that the people have regained their courage to work and keep the economy running because “they know they will get treatment at hospital” if they contract the novel coronavirus.

The country may see a spike in number of coronavirus cases because many programmes with public gatherings, such as wedding ceremonies and picnics, are likely to be held during the upcoming winter, he said at a seminar on preparations to tackle the possible second wave in Dhaka on Tuesday.

“We don’t know when the first wave will end. The Bengalis are battling the coronavirus and we will tackle the second wave as well, just like we fight the currents in the Padma and Jamuna rivers and the sea,” the minister said.

“The entire health service sector, including the doctors, is ready. We've begun campaigning to create awareness about [the possible second wave]. The Directorate General of Health Services has sent letters to [local authorities] across the country. The committees are working. Our ministry is working as well,” he added.

Zahid also claimed credit for restarting the economy, saying it has been possible to keep the outbreak in Bangladesh “under control” because of the measures taken by his ministry.

“In different countries, including the US, GDP is in the negative region while it is growing at 6 percent after a brief decline in Bangladesh,” he said.

“The Health Division has a great contribution to this. People have regained their courage because they know that the hospitals are ready and they can get treatment. No one has died outside hospital,” he added.

Top officials of the administration and law enforcement met experts on Sept 22 ahead of the possible escalation feared to be exacerbated by winter diseases like cough and cold, which are also common symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

The government is going to make an action plan fleshing out ways to keep the wheels of the economy running should a second wave of coronavirus infection strike Bangladesh during winter, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam had said after the meeting.

They met two days after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked all to be prepared to tackle a possible escalation in coronavirus transmission in the approaching winter.

Globally, over 35.5 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and over 1.04 million have died from the COVID-19 disease.

More than 210 countries and territories have reported infections since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The caseload in Bangladesh has reached 371,631with over 5,400 deaths.

After reopening the economies following months of lockdown to stem the pandemic, the numbers of infections have begun rising in different European countries in what many fear the second wave.

The World Health Organization has recently warned that COVID-19 is spreading at

a worrying pace in some parts of the northern hemisphere, a few months away from the winter influenza season.