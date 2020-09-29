Russia to supply 25m COVID-19 vaccine doses to Nepal
Published: 29 Sep 2020 02:27 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2020 02:27 PM BdST
Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Tuesday it had agreed to supply 25 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal via Trinity Pharmaceuticals, which it described as a private healthcare firm and key distributor there.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund has struck multiple Sputnik V vaccine supply deals abroad, including to supply 100 million doses to India, where it also expects to hold clinical trials.
