Coronavirus forces Bangladesh to push back Vitamin A-plus campaign

The campaign will continue until Oct 17, the National Institute of Nutrition said in a statement on Thursday.

It said the campaign has been delayed because the authorities needed more time for advocacy meetings, volunteer training, journalist orientation, publicity programmes, transportation of health care materials to different parts of the country .

Mosharraf Hossain Dewan, director of the institution, said they needed time to ensure that the campaign is conducted following the coronavirus health rules.

The government has targeted to cover about 2.7 million children aged between six months and one year, and about 19.3 million children aged between one and five years in the campaign.