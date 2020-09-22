Industry says $6 to $18 per dose is reasonable price for COVID-19 vaccine
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Sep 2020 05:09 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2020 05:09 PM BdST
A senior pharmaceutical industry official said on Tuesday that a price range between 5 and 15 euros ($6 to $18) per dose was reasonable for COVID-19 vaccines.
A price between 5 and 15 euros a dose "is a reasonable price for a vaccine," Sue Middleton, President of the Executive Board, of Vaccines Europe told a hearing in the EU Parliament.
Vaccines Europe represents big pharmaceutical companies.
More stories
- Advice on virus transmission vanishes from CDC site
- Dengue may provide some immunity against COVID-19
- Coronavirus found on imported squid packaging in China
- US virus deaths near 200,000
- Hasina warns of possible winter virus wave
- AstraZeneca releases vaccine trial blueprints
- Nursing homes oust unwanted patients
- Daily count: 32 virus deaths, 1,567 cases
Most Read
- Why many Indian farmers and politicians oppose Modi's farm laws
- Former DUCSU VP Nur is released hours after detention during protest over rape case
- Former DUCSU VP Nur, 5 quota movement leaders named in rape case
- PIB director Ilias Bhuiyan dies in Dhaka road crash
- More anxiety for parents as Dhaka schools ‘hustle’ them for tuition fees
- Police to question choreographer Ivan in custody over human trafficking charges
- Online onion sale kicks off in Bangladesh amid much fanfare
- Job or hijab? Singapore debates ban on Islamic veil at work
- Khalidi bail: Bangladesh top court dismisses ACC petition and rebukes its lawyer
- Multilateralism is the way forward, Hasina tells UN