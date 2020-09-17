Three hospitals stop COVID-19 services in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Sep 2020 06:59 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2020 06:59 PM BdST
The government has halted providing COVID-19 services at three more hospitals in Dhaka.
The hospitals are Dhaka Mohanagar Hospital, Lalkuthi Hospital and Bashundhara COVID-19 Hospital in Dhaka.
Public health services will resume in those hospitals from now on, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a statement on Thursday.
“These three hospitals had been declared as COVID-19 dedicated facilities in response to the coronavirus pandemic crisis in Bangladesh. The government has ordered an end to the services as the number of patients at the hospitals’ general and ICU beds is dropping,” the statement read.
The government signed contracts with different hospitals, including some private hospitals, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients after the outbreak began in Bangladesh in March.
The DGHG in a letter dated Aug 27 told Health Secretary Md Abdul Mannan that the COVID-19 services at the 12 hospitals need to be discontinued as the number of patients in the facilities was “very low”.
The government cancelled the contract with Dhaka’s Holy Family Hospital on Sep 9.
- Eli Lilly claims its drug protects virus patients
- India’s Serum to resume AstraZeneca vaccine trial
- Europe is learning to live with the virus, even as cases rise
- Gates offers grim global health report
- AstraZeneca vaccine trial in US on hold
- Chinese vaccine may be ready for public in November
- Asia offers more flu shots to fight COVID-19
- Vaccine-makers keep safety details quiet
Most Read
- Lack of patients forces Bangladesh to halt COVID-19 services at 12 hospitals
- Bangladesh bolsters efforts to cool runaway onion prices, urges India to lift export ban
- Hurricane Sally swamps US Gulf Coast with massive floods, 'unreal' rain
- Former senior secretary Sohrab Hossain to head PSC
- Museum in India celebrating Muslim dynasty gets a Hindu overhaul
- Government transfers Cox's Bazar SP Masud to Rajshahi
- An experimental drug protects COVID-19 patients, Eli Lilly claims
- UK hands over to India statues stolen from Hindu temple in 1978
- MP Shahid stands trial in Kuwait Thursday over human trafficking, money laundering
- NBR sues Frontdesk Bangladesh on Tk 150m tax dodge charges