Three hospitals stop COVID-19 services in Dhaka

The hospitals are Dhaka Mohanagar Hospital, Lalkuthi Hospital and Bashundhara COVID-19 Hospital in Dhaka.

Public health services will resume in those hospitals from now on, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a statement on Thursday.

“These three hospitals had been declared as COVID-19 dedicated facilities in response to the coronavirus pandemic crisis in Bangladesh. The government has ordered an end to the services as the number of patients at the hospitals’ general and ICU beds is dropping,” the statement read.

The government signed contracts with different hospitals, including some private hospitals, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients after the outbreak began in Bangladesh in March.

The DGHG in a letter dated Aug 27 told Health Secretary Md Abdul Mannan that the COVID-19 services at the 12 hospitals need to be discontinued as the number of patients in the facilities was “very low”.

The government cancelled the contract with Dhaka’s Holy Family Hospital on Sep 9.