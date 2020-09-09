Russia's RDIF to sell 32m COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mexico firm
Published: 09 Sep 2020
Russia's sovereign wealth fund will sell 32 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik-V' to a top pharmaceutical company in Mexico, Russia's second vaccine export deal, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.
Russia registered its first vaccine candidate, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, in August. Late-stage trials of Sputnik-V, due to involve 40,000 participants, were launched on Aug. 26.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the state sovereign wealth fund backing the vaccine's development, signed its first export deal with Kazakhstan in August.
Kazakhstan is set to buy more than 2 million doses initially and could later increase the volume to 5 million doses, RDIF said at the time. pin
The deal with Mexico is expected to be announced later on Wednesday, the source said.
