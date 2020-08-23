WHO says children aged 12 and over should wear masks like adults
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Aug 2020 01:09 AM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2020 01:09 AM BdST
The World Health Organization (WHO) said children aged 12 and over should wear masks to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic under the same conditions as adults, while children between six and 11 should wear them on a risk-based approach.
Children aged 12 and over should particularly wear a mask when a one-metre distance from others cannot be guaranteed and there is widespread transmission in the area, the WHO and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a document on the WHO website dated Aug. 21.
Whether children between six and 11 should wear masks depends on a number of factors, including the intensity of transmission in the area, the child's ability to use the mask, access to masks and adequate adult supervision, the two organisations said.
The potential impact on learning and psycho-social development, and the interactions the child has with people at high risk of developing serious illness, should also play a role.
Children aged five years and under should not be required to wear masks based on the safety and overall interest of the child, the WHO and UNICEF said.
Studies suggest older children potentially play a more active role in transmission of the new coronavirus than younger children, the WHO and UNICEF said, adding more data was needed to better understand the role of children and adolescents in the transmission of the virus, which causes COVID-19.
The WHO first advised people to wear masks in public on June 5 to help reduce the spread of the disease, but had previously not issued specific guidance for children.
More than 23 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally since it was first identified in China last year and 798,997 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
- Global virus deaths cross 800,000
- China approves human testing for vaccine grown in insect cells
- WHO chief hopes pandemic will last less than two years
- Russia vaccine roll-out plan prompts virus mutation worries
- Tahmina Shirin named IEDCR chief
- Coronavirus regains strength in France
- Brazil coronavirus cases top 3.4 million
- WHO calls for end to 'vaccine nationalism'
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sculptor Mrinal Haque, known for making murals on the streets of Dhaka, dies at 62
- Hasina thanks son Sajeeb Wazed Joy for his efforts to build ‘Digital Bangladesh’
- Six dead after bus ploughs into car in Mymensingh
- Expert advice to beat back COVID-19 goes ‘unheeded’ in Bangladesh
- Russia ships first reactor vessel, steam generator for Bangladesh nuclear power plant
- Major Sinha’s killing took only one and a half minutes: RAB
- Bangladesh reports 2,265 new virus cases, deaths cross 3,900
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce
- India coronavirus cases jump by record as tally nears 3m
- Xi declares war on food waste, and China races to tighten its belt